Union Budget 2024 | Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan to improve socio-economic conditions of tribals

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities in the country.
The programme aims at achieving saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her budget speech.
The programme will cover 63,000 tribal villages, benefitting 5 crore tribals, she said.
Published 23 July 2024, 08:45 IST