Union Budget 2024 | Ministry-wise allocation of funds

While presenting the Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman set a record by becoming the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budgets. Earlier in February, Sitharaman had presented an Interim Budget before the Lok Sabha elections. Building on that, today's full Budget highlighted the roadmap charted by Modi government 3.0 for India's economic development.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure



The table below showcases this year's Budget allocation of funds to various ministries: