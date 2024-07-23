Union Budget 2024 | Ministry-wise allocation of funds

While presenting the Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman set a record by becoming the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budgets. Earlier in February, Sitharaman had presented an Interim Budget before the Lok Sabha elections. Building on that, today's full Budget highlighted the roadmap charted by Modi government 3.0 for India's economic development.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure
The table below showcases this year's Budget allocation of funds to various ministries:
Which ministries got the highest allocation?
The Ministry of Finance topped the list by, getting an allocation of over Rs 18 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence was a distant second, with an allocation of Rs Rs 6.21 lakh crore by the government.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution were also among the top five ministries, with the government promising Rs 2.78 lakh crore, Rs 2.55 lakh crore and Rs 2.23 lakh crore respectively. Take a look at the graph below.
Which ministries got the lowest allocation?
With the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs having been promised only Rs 64 crore by the government, it is the ministry with the lowest budget allocation.
The Ministry of Coal takes the second place with the government promising only Rs 192 crore. The Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Planning and gthe Ministry of cooperation also join this list, with the government allocating only Rs 325 crore, Rs 837 crore and Rs 1,183 crore respectively.
Published 23 July 2024, 17:24 IST