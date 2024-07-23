Union Budget 2024 | Nitish aide hails it

However, senior RJD leader and former minister Kumar Sarvajeet was not impressed with the budget.

"We should have got special status. Only then can we bring about real development, by ensuring that the poorest of the poor have access to facilities like good education, roads and jobs," the RJD leader told PTI Video.

He also scoffed at budgetary promises like the construction of an industrial node at Gaya and development of Nalanda as a tourist centre.

Sarvajeet said, "Announcements in the budget seem to have been made sharing the chief minister's view that building infrastructure automatically leads to growth."

"I represent Bodh Gaya. I had suggested that the Bihar government try roping in the Dalai Lama as the pilgrimage centre's brand ambassador. Other states have reached out to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan. But we never saw the resolve here," the RJD leader alleged.