Union Budget 2024 | Path towards fiscal prudence likely to continue, says Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her seventh budget in a row - five annual budget and one interim budget as of February 2024 - in less than a week's time, various industries and sectors are talking about their expectations from the Budget 2024.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC securities, outlining his macro vision for the upcoming 2024 budget under Modi 3.0, said that the forthcoming Union Budget could continue the roadmap laid out in the previous Budgets barring a small course correction. Although he does not expect any sizeable correction in the markets before the Budget, he said the correction post that may be short-lived unless impacted by some other trigger.

He also added while this budget is likely to shun the race of competitive populism through handouts, the government is unlikely to abandon the path of fiscal prudence.