Union Budget 2024 | Policy for rental housing market a welcome move, says Harsh Parikh of Khaitan & Co

Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:

Harsh Parikh, Partner at Khaitan & Co, Mumbai said, "Government's plan to implement a policy for rental housing market is a big step to streamline residential renting market and can open doors to many large real estate players including foreign investors to establish large residential complexes and ensure smooth renting."

"Guidance to all states to rationalize stamp duty and to give more benefit for women buyers is also a huge welcome step," Parikh added.

(With Reuters inputs)

