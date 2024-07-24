Union Budget 2024 | Raised capital gains tax a market dampener

The FM also hiked the Security Transaction Tax on futures and options. “It is proposed to increase the rates of STT on sale of an option in securities from 0.0625 per cent to 0.1 per cent of the option premium, and on sale of a futures in securities from 0.0125 per cent to 0.02 per cent of the price at which such futures are traded,” she announced in her budget speech.

In the case of share buybacks, she spared the companies purchasing the shares of the present additional tax, while the transaction will continue to be treated as dividend in the hands of the seller and taxed. In a further consideration to corporate entities, they will now be allowed to claim the purchase as “capital loss”.

“It came as an unpleasant surprise that while rationalising the capital gains structure, the tax has been raised even on long-term capital gains across asset classes,” noted Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management.

“Capital gains tax was expected to be increased in the budgets over 2-3 years. Surely the markets will react but it is not very negative,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.