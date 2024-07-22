Union Budget 2024 | Secret build-up: Here's how the Budget is prepared

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 on Monday.

Preparing the budget for a country like India with more than 1.4 billion people belonging to different strata of life is a hefty task. The process takes months and involves various ministries including the Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog.

We have sorted out five major steps from the lengthy and impeccable task for you to understand the process of budget preparation easily.