Union Budget 2024 | Should ensure benefits of economic development reach all segments of society, says Yes Bank CEO & MD Prashant Kumar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.
“The Union Budget 2024 is expected to play a crucial role in shaping India's economic future. This is especially as the tax revenue collections have remained robust and the government is also armed with a bumper dividend from the RBI. The government is expected to remain committed to the reforms process and be focused on eight key areas: sustainable growth, financial sector, infrastructure and investment, women, youth & farmers, last-mile connectivity, inclusive development, and economic expansion – all essential towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," said Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank.
"The government has exhibited its commitment towards fiscal discipline, much necessary to signal economic stability and build investor confidence. However, the government is also expected to balance this objective together with the needs for economic growth and providing adequate outlays for key social sector programs, in an effort towards inclusive growth and ensure that the benefits of economic development reach all segments of society. In this context the government is likely to lay stress on ensuring skill developments, focus on enhancing the strength of the manufacturing sector via sharpening the PLI scheme and provide adequate support for small business to grow," he added.
Prashant Kumar concluded, "We are particularly excited about growth in manufacturing and support for MSMEs, which are vital for job creation and economic dynamism."
Published 19 July 2024, 11:47 IST