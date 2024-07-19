Union Budget 2024 | Should ensure benefits of economic development reach all segments of society, says Yes Bank CEO & MD Prashant Kumar

"The government has exhibited its commitment towards fiscal discipline, much necessary to signal economic stability and build investor confidence. However, the government is also expected to balance this objective together with the needs for economic growth and providing adequate outlays for key social sector programs, in an effort towards inclusive growth and ensure that the benefits of economic development reach all segments of society. In this context the government is likely to lay stress on ensuring skill developments, focus on enhancing the strength of the manufacturing sector via sharpening the PLI scheme and provide adequate support for small business to grow," he added.

Prashant Kumar concluded, "We are particularly excited about growth in manufacturing and support for MSMEs, which are vital for job creation and economic dynamism."