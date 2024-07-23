Union Budget 2024 | Special focus on women, new scheme to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years announced

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will allocate over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls as she announced the Union Budget.
The government will set up working women hostels to promote the participation of women in the workforce, Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha.
As mentioned in the interim budget, there is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, she added.
The government on Tuesday announced a new centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling 20 lakh youth over the next five years. The minister said that model skilling loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh.
As part of boosting skilling efforts, 1,000 ITIs will be upgraded on the hub-and-spoke model. Besides, the government will provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions.
Published 23 July 2024, 06:47 IST