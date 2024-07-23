Union Budget 2024 | Special focus on women, new scheme to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years announced

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will allocate over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls as she announced the Union Budget.

The government will set up working women hostels to promote the participation of women in the workforce, Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

As mentioned in the interim budget, there is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, she added.