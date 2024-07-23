Union Budget 2024 | Stalin says Tamil Nadu disregarded, to boycott July 27 NITI Aayog meet

“In particular, the Union government has announced today that it will provide skill training to 20 lakh youth across the country for the next five years. However, it is noteworthy that in Tamil Nadu alone, we provide skill training to more than 15 lakh youths every year,” he said.

Stalin also took potshots at the Centre for asking state governments to reduce stamp duty, which is the domain of the state administration under the Constitution.

“There is no announcement to compensate for this revenue loss. Therefore, the Union Government should provide compensation to offset the reduction in stamp duty. The Centre hasn’t compensated the state for the annual loss of Rs 20,000 crore to Tamil Nadu due to implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST),” he added.