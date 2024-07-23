Union Budget 2024: Tax relief for middle class; focus on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024-25 that seeks to provide relief for the middle class by reducing tax burden in selected categories and boosting employment through skilling, incentivising employers, especially MSMEs and enhancing allocation for housing, agriculture and rural roads.

The tax slabs under the new regime will be rejigged. The income between Rs 3 lakh to 7 lakh will be taxed at 5 per cent; Rs 7 lakh to 10 lakh at 10 per cent; Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh at 15 per cent; Rs 12 lakh to 15 lakh at 20 per cent and above Rs 15 lakh at 30 per cent. The basic exemption limit remains unchanged at Rs 3 lakh. No change is announced for the old tax regime.

Standard deduction to salaried individuals and pensioners is proposed to be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 under the new tax regime. Deduction from family pension of Rs 15,000 is proposed to be increased to Rs 25,000 under the new tax regime.

“As a result of these changes, a salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to Rs 17,500/- in income tax,” Sitharaman announced in the Budget.