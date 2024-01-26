Union Budget 2024: What are tax and non-tax revenues?

The complete Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections. However, before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on February 1.

The interim Budget for 2024-25 will take the form of a vote-on-account, granting the government the authority to expend specific amounts of money until a new government assumes office after the Lok Sabha elections.

As we anticipate the presentation of the Union Budget 2024 on February 1, let's delve into an understanding of tax and non-tax revenues.