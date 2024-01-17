Union Budget 2024: When Sitharaman chose a paperless approach

In the Union Budget for 2021-2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke away from tradition by abandoning the 'bahi khata' and opting for a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional red pouch with the National Emblem embossed on it. This marked the first instance of a paperless, digital budget presentation.
Amid the challenges of the pandemic in 2021, Sitharaman surprised everyone with the paperless approach to budget presentation. Instead of the customary photo outside her office with the physical budget documents, she posed with her team before heading to meet the President.
The decision to go paperless was a response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, with the physical budget not being laid. Additionally, this move aligned with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.
The transition to a paperless budget presentation was facilitated through the Union Budget Mobile App. This app provided Members of Parliament and the general public with digital access to budget-related information, enabling them to view Budget documents on their smartphones.
The longstanding tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase, a British legacy, was abandoned in this modern approach. The term 'Budget' itself has roots in the French word 'bougette,' referring to a leather briefcase. The tradition of the 'budget case' dates back to the 18th century.
In India, various finance ministers have opted for different-coloured briefcases over the years. R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, the first finance minister of India, used a leather portfolio for the inaugural Budget presentation in 1947.
T T Krishnamachari in the 1950s was seen with something resembling a file bag. Jawaharlal Nehru carried a black briefcase. Manmohan Singh, the architect of the landmark 1991 economic liberalisation proposals, was often seen with a black bag. During his tenure as finance minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee favoured a red briefcase.
The tradition of using a briefcase continued until February 2019 when Piyush Goyal, presenting the interim Budget, became the last finance minister to carry a briefcase, opting for a red one for the occasion.
Sitharaman, right after presenting her debut Budget in 2019, expressed that the shift from the traditional 'bahi khata' to a digital tablet was a departure from the colonial legacy. She explained, "Why did I not use a leather bag to carry budget documents? I thought it was high time we moved on from the British hangover, to do something on our own. And well, easier for me to carry too."