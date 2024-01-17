Union Budget 2024: When Sitharaman chose a paperless approach

The transition to a paperless budget presentation was facilitated through the Union Budget Mobile App. This app provided Members of Parliament and the general public with digital access to budget-related information, enabling them to view Budget documents on their smartphones.

The longstanding tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase, a British legacy, was abandoned in this modern approach. The term 'Budget' itself has roots in the French word 'bougette,' referring to a leather briefcase. The tradition of the 'budget case' dates back to the 18th century.

In India, various finance ministers have opted for different-coloured briefcases over the years. R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, the first finance minister of India, used a leather portfolio for the inaugural Budget presentation in 1947.

T T Krishnamachari in the 1950s was seen with something resembling a file bag. Jawaharlal Nehru carried a black briefcase. Manmohan Singh, the architect of the landmark 1991 economic liberalisation proposals, was often seen with a black bag. During his tenure as finance minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee favoured a red briefcase.

The tradition of using a briefcase continued until February 2019 when Piyush Goyal, presenting the interim Budget, became the last finance minister to carry a briefcase, opting for a red one for the occasion.

Sitharaman, right after presenting her debut Budget in 2019, expressed that the shift from the traditional 'bahi khata' to a digital tablet was a departure from the colonial legacy. She explained, "Why did I not use a leather bag to carry budget documents? I thought it was high time we moved on from the British hangover, to do something on our own. And well, easier for me to carry too."