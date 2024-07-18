Union Budget 2024 | When the Budget document was leaked in 1950

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In light of the upcoming Budget, we take a look at some trivia.

Budget making is a secret process and is done by the Finance Minister along with high-ranking officials. People involved in budget-making are put in a lockdown and are refrained from using their mobile phones until its presentation.

Ministries, states, union territories, defence forces and other departments are asked to prepare estimates. The budget goes for printing once it is approved by the Prime Minister.

The security measures of this top-secret affair were breached once in 1950 when John Matthai was the Finance Minister.