Union Budget 2024 | Who delivered shortest speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In light of the upcoming Budget, we take a look at some trivia.

Sitharaman has somewhat of a reputation for her extensive Budget speeches.

The FM, who is presenting a record seventh Budget surpassed the mark she set herself during her maiden Budget speech in 2019, where she spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes, with her 2020 speech which has now become the longest Budget speech in Indian history -- running for 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Sitharaman had at the time had to cut her speech short due to ill-health.

All eyes again be on Sitharaman, after the interim Budget speech was relatively short.

Speaking of short speeches, the shortest Budget presentation in the Indian history was by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel, who was finance minister in Morarji Desai’s cabinet in 1977. The succinct speech was just 800 words long!

Patel reportedly had kept his speech short since the previous government had done the calculations which left him with very limited time until March 31, 1977, to fulfil constitutional requirements with a Vote on Account.