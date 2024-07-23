Union Budget 2024: Women & Child Development ministry sees marginal rise of 2.5% in allocation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has seen a marginal increase of 2.5 per cent in its Budget allocation for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The total budget for the ministry stands at Rs 26,092 crore, up from the previous year's revised allocation of Rs 25,448 crore.

To promote women-led development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls across various ministries.