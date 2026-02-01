Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman also proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:12 IST
