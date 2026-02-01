<p>New Delhi: The government on Sunday announced allocation of Rs 3.09 lakh crore for the road transport and highways ministry for 2026-27, about 8 per cent higher from the outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for the current financial year.</p>.<p>Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> also proposed increasing the allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1.87 lakh crore from last year's Rs 1.70 lakh crore.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for.<p>According to a senior government official, NHAI is planning to reduce its debt to below Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March.</p>.<p>NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. </p>