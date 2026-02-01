Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: Highways ministry budget increased to Rs 3.09 lakh crore for FY27

According to a senior government official, NHAI is planning to reduce its debt to below Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 10:33 IST
Nirmala SitharamanHighwayunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us