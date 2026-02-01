Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | India's budget 'tactical', not 'breakthrough': Moody's Ratings

The budget comes on the heels of New Delhi's consumption and income tax cuts announced last year.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMoody'sunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us