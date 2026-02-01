Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | MEA gets Rs 22,118 crore

For the next fiscal, the allocation for Bangladesh has been pegged at Rs 60 crore.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 12:12 IST
India NewsMaldivesNepalBangladeshBhutanmauritiusMEAunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us