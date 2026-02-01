Union Budget 2026 reflects youth driven vision for Viksit Bharat: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta

<p>New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026–27 marks a decisive moment in India’s development journey, reflecting a Yuva Shakti–driven vision shaped by aspiration, dialogue and participation.</p><p>He said the Budget clearly reiterates the PM Narendra Modi - led NDA government’s Sankalp to support the poor, the underprivileged and the disadvantaged, and translates that resolve into action through a well-defined framework anchored in three "Kartavyas".</p><p>“The Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasised that India’s next leap will be led by its youth. This Budget reflects that belief in both spirit and substance. The foundation has been laid over the last eleven years. The focus now is on installing and strengthening the pillars. Our Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, the Orange Economy, MSMEs and next-generation entrepreneurs.”</p>.BJP blames Kerala govt for not implementing central projects after Union Budget.<p>Capt. Brijesh Chowta said the three Kartavyas articulated through the Budget provide a clear governing philosophy: The first, to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity, competitiveness and resilience in a volatile global environment.</p><p>The second, to fulfil aspirations and build capacity, especially among the youth. And the third, to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation, he said in a statement.</p>