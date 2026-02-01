Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | Rs 3,400 crore allocated for Ministry of Minority Affairs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 on Sunday.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 15:24 IST
Business Newsminoritiesunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us