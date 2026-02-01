<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Sunday announced a slew of tax benefits for the cooperative sector entities engaged in the supply of cattle feed and cotton seed.</p>.<p>Currently, deduction of profit and gains is allowed to a primary cooperative society engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown by its members to a federal cooperative society and others engaged in the same activities.</p>.<p>"I propose to extend this deduction to also include the supply of cattle feed and cotton seed produced by its members," Sitharaman said.</p>.<p>The government will allow inter-cooperative society dividend income as a deduction under the new tax regime to the extent it is further distributed to its members.</p>.<p>The dividend received by a cooperative society from another cooperative society is allowed as a deduction in the old tax regime.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for.<p>Non-allowance of this deduction in the new tax regime may result in double taxation, as it may be taxed in the hands of the members on further distribution by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cooperative-society">cooperative societies</a>.</p>.<p>The government will also allow an exemption for a period of three years to dividend income received by a notified national cooperative federation on their investments made in companies up to January 31, 2026.</p>.<p>"This exemption would be allowed only for dividends further distributed to its member cooperatives," she added.</p>.<p>In the case of cooperative societies, the rates of income tax will remain unchanged at 10 per cent up to Rs 10,000; 20 per cent between Rs 10,001 to Rs 20,000; and 30 per cent when income exceeds Rs 20,000. </p>