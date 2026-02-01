Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Sitharaman extends tax sops to cooperative societies

The government will allow inter-cooperative society dividend income as a deduction under the new tax regime to the extent it is further distributed to its members.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:09 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 09:09 IST
