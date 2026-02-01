Menu
Union Budget 2026 | STT hike aimed at lowering F&O volumes a 'dampener' for capital markets: Brokerages

Sitharaman announced the STT hikes, saying the move will "provide reasonable course correction" in the F&O segment in the capital market and generate additional revenues for the government.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 11:07 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 11:07 IST
Union BudgetSecurities Transaction Tax

