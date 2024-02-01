Union Budget: Govt lowers fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP for FY25

As per the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the government plans to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent in 2025-26.

"We continue on the path of fiscal consolidation, as announced in my Budget Speech for 2021-22, to reduce fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26. The fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 5.1 per cent of GDP, adhering to that path," she said.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit would be Rs 16,85,494 crore against Rs 17,34,773 crore for the current fiscal.