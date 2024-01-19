Budget 2024 | Who prepares the Union Budget?

The Interim Union Budget is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Union Budget, presented before the Parliament for every forthcoming financial year, is an annual financial statement with estimated receipts and expenditure of the Indian Government.

Union Budget holds a pivotal place in the funding of a government and shaping its economy, outlining the policy structure of the country.

Aiming for a balanced economic growth, a budget requires months of planning to formulate it demanding several departments of the government to work together.

Though Union Budget (speech) is presented by the Finance Minister but a whole lot of people are involved backstage in the preparation of it.

The Union Budget is prepared by the Budget Division under the Department of Economic Affairs, which operates under the Union Ministry of Finance.

The process begins about six months prior to the presentation of the budget, around August-September of the previous year.

the union Finance Ministry issues circulars to all ministries, states and union territories for them to prepare estimates for the upcoming financial year.