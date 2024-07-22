What is the Stockdale Paradox that CEA V Anantha Nageswaran invoked during the Economic Survey press conference?

A day before the presentation of Union Budget 2024, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran held a press conference on the Economic Survey, detailing India's economic trajectory.

As he prepared to conclude the presentation, Nageswaran invoked the Stockdale Paradox and drew an analogy to India's economic climate, saying, "We are upbeat about India's prospects but we are also aware of the challenges and the external environment and the headwinds that we find ourselves in."

But what is the Stockdale Paradox?

Renowned author Jim Collins wrote a book titled Good To Great, the premise of the which revolves around companies and how they can achieve great heights.

In one of the chapters the author described his meeting with a man named Admiral James Stockdale.

Admiral Stockdale was a high-ranking military officer who served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. During this time, he was taken as a prisoner of war and held at the Hanoi Hilton prison for about eight years.

With uncertainty regarding his freedom hanging like sword over his head, Stockdale's time at the camp was marked by extreme torture and a total disregard for a prisoner's rights.

Stockdale, along with his wife, even published a book called In Love and War which detailed his time in prison and how it impacted his family.