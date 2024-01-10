Who was first Finance Minister to present Union Budget?

The interim budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

2024 being an election year, and the budget being an interim one, major changes or new plans are unlikely to be announced.

As the first day of February is among the most awaited days for many in the country with the budget shaping the economy for the upcoming year and beyond.

However, earlier, the Union Budget was not presented on February 1. In 2017, Modi government changed the date of the budget presentation from February 28 to February 1, breaking free from a colonial era practice.

Here is a brief history of the Union Budget and the first Finance Minister to present the document.