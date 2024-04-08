Unit of Adani & TotalEnergies joint venture to set up EV charging stations at new MG dealerships

New Delhi: A unit of a joint venture between Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies will set up EV charging stations at new MG dealerships to bolster the charing network, the company said on Monday.

"Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), and MG Motor India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India," it said in a statement.

In terms of MoU, ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility.

"The partnership will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. In addition, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application," it said.

Adani-Total Gas Ltd, the city gas retailing venture of Adani group and TotalEnergies, retails CNG to automobiles and pipes cooking gas to household kitchens in several cities across the country. It has expanded into EV business, setting up chargers at CNG stations as well as other customer points.