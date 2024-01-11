UPI best payments system in world, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

However, he said, RBI is not averse to having a rival to NPCI, and in fact it had sought applications for the same. But, none of the proposals that have come to them so far have had anything new to offer.

"If fact, all the proposals looked almost a copy of what NPCI is already doing with some minor modifications...So we haven't taken an official view and as and when we do that we will clear our stand on the idea of creating a rival to NPCI," Das said.

To a query on the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which is RBI's answer to the private digital currencies, Das said, RBI is working on the programmability of the digital rupee so that it can be used for specific payments like government subsidies or cash payouts.

"Currently, we are moving towards money market operations (in the wholesale CBDC area) and slowly we will be adding new segments and areas where CBDC operations will do. It's a pilot project. We are in no great hurry because after all we are creating a new currency system," he said.

"On the retail side, for example, we are working on the programmability of CBDC. For example, when it comes to the government's cash transfers to farmers or other people, can it be programmed in such a manner that it can be used only for that purpose where the end-use is clearly defined by the person who is sending the money. That is one area which we are working on," the governor explaine