US Fed is about to get validation for its jumbo rate cut

Other nations releasing inflation updates include Malaysia and Singapore, where price growth is forecast to have slowed in August.

Japan gets fresh inflation data with the release Friday of Tokyo consumer prices, which are expected to have risen at a pace exceeding the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target in September.

Purchasing manager indexes for September are due from Australia and India on Monday and from Japan a day later.

In China, the 1-year medium term lending facility rate is expected to be held unchanged at 2.3 per cent, and data Friday will show whether industrial profit growth maintained momentum in August after rising at the fastest clip in five months in July.

Trade statistics are due from South Korea, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Four central bank decisions are scheduled in Europe, where investors may question the appetite of policymakers to follow in the footsteps of the Fed with a half-point cut.

That’s certainly the case with the Swiss National Bank on Thursday. While a majority of economists foresee a quarter-point move, observers do reckon the US reduction has increased the chances of a step of the same size as officials confront the persistent strength of the franc. This is the final meeting for President Thomas Jordan, whose term concludes at the end of the month.