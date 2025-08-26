Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US tariff impact: Indian quartz stone exporters seek government relief

The Federation of Quartz Surface Manufacturers of India (FQSMI) has submitted a comprehensive relief proposal to the Prime Minister, seeking immediate government intervention across multiple fronts.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 12:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us