<p>Hyderabad: Google's proposed AI hub investment in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam includes building a new international subsea gateway on India’s eastern coast. The project will bring multiple international subsea cables to land in Visakhapatnam, connecting to Google’s more than two million miles of terrestrial and subsea cable infrastructure worldwide.</p> <p>Developed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Bharti Airtel, the initiative will establish Visakhapatnam as a prominent AI and connectivity hub serving both India and global markets. The facility will be powered by the same advanced infrastructure that supports flagship Google products, including Search, Workspace, and YouTube.</p> <p>Google representatives said the AI hub will deliver high-performance, low-latency services crucial for businesses, researchers, and innovators to build and scale AI-powered solutions. The campus will join Google’s network of AI data centers across 12 countries and will draw on technology from the company’s R&D centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, encompassing both hardware and software innovations.</p> <p>The new gateway will complement existing subsea cable landings in Mumbai and Chennai, adding route diversity, resilience, and capacity to India’s digital backbone. High-capacity, low-latency pathways are expected to boost user experiences, expand digital inclusivity, and accelerate AI adoption nationwide.</p> .Google AI Hub at Vizag will boost digital economy: PM Modi.<p>Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the investment, calling it a major step toward achieving the goals of the India AI mission. “This digital infrastructure will go a long way toward making technology integral to every walk of life. We look forward to working with the industry to re-skill and upskill IT professionals, preparing our youth for opportunities in the emerging AI services sector,” he said.</p> <p>Google also emphasised its commitment to sustainable growth, noting that it operates some of the world’s most energy-efficient data centers. In collaboration with local partners, it plans to deliver new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh, expanding India’s renewable energy portfolio.</p> <p>As part of the project, Airtel will deploy a robust intra-city and inter-city fibre network to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity. “This partnership with Google marks a defining moment in India’s digital journey,” said Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal. “By combining world-class AI infrastructure with India’s exceptional talent and enhancing global connectivity, Visakhapatnam will emerge as a key hub on the world’s AI map—driving innovation, digital inclusion, and economic growth for India and beyond,” he added.</p>