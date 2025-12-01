<p>Tesla CEO <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=elon%20musk">Elon Musk</a> revealed that his partner Shivon Zilis is 'half-Indian' and that one of their children’s middle name is ‘Sekhar’ after the Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.</p><p>"I'm not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian," Musk said, adding, "One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar after Chandrasekhar," Musk said in an interview with entrepreneur <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nikhil%20kamath">Nikhil Kamath</a> on his show ‘People by WTF’.</p>.Hardeep Singh Puri to Elon Musk: List of people named in Epstein files.<p>S Chandrasekhar was a renowned Indian-American astrophysicist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 “for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars”.</p><p>Further, Musk said Zilis grew up in Canada and revealed that she was given for adoption when she was a baby. "I think her father was like an exchange student at the university or something like that," Musk said.</p><p>In 2017, Zilis joined Musk's AI company, Neuralink, and is currently the Director of Operations and Special Projects. </p><p>She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy from Yale University. </p><p>Zilis has four children with Musk, twins, Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia and son Seldon Lycurgus. </p><p>On the podcast, Musk also said that America had benefitted a lot from Indian talent.</p><p>"America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India, but that seems to be changing now," he said. </p><p>The comment came at a time when the thousands of Indians are being affected due rising US visa restrictions and policy unpredictability. </p>