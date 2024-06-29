DH Deciphers: What does India’s debut on JP Morgan bond index mean?

The inclusion will boost demand for Indian g-secs, the proceeds of which are primarily used for infrastructure spending. With increased demands for bonds, India would be able to borrow at lower interest rates and transaction costs will go down. The higher foreign funds inflows will give strength to the Indian rupee, which will help in bringing down the current account deficit. To fund infrastructure and other development projects, the government can raise money from the global markets at competitive and stable interest rates. While earlier the foreign investments in g-secs were largely for trading or arbitrage purposes, now they are expected to make long-term investments. This could potentially shift India's balance of payments into a structural surplus. Lower capital cost will boost economic growth.