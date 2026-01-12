Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | January 12, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 02:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Farmers plant onions saplings in an area with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop during winter, in Agra

Farmers plant onions saplings in an area with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop during winter, in Agra

Credit: PTI photo

A man with Tibetan Mastiff during a dog show, in Jaipur

A man with Tibetan Mastiff during a dog show, in Jaipur

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Women dressed in traditional attire hold kites ahead of the ‘Lohri’ festival celebrations, in Amritsar

Women dressed in traditional attire hold kites ahead of the ‘Lohri’ festival celebrations, in Amritsar

Credit: PTI Photo

Sheep stand in a snowy field near Kirkmichael, Scotland, Britain

Sheep stand in a snowy field near Kirkmichael, Scotland, Britain

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Milan skyline at sunset with clouds illuminated over the city, in Milan, Italy

The Milan skyline at sunset with clouds illuminated over the city, in Milan, Italy

Credit: Reuters Photo

People enjoy the snow in Spittal of Glenshee, Scotland, Britain

People enjoy the snow in Spittal of Glenshee, Scotland, Britain

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 02:16 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us