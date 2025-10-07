Xiaomi opens premium service centre in Bengaluru, to add 100 more in India next year
The service centre will also house product experience zone for the customers to explore Xiaomi's wide ecosystem of devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, tablets, smart TVs, Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets such as smart vacuum cleaners and more.
Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
At Xiaomi, our goal has always been to build more than just products - we aim to create lasting connections with the people who trust us. Launching these Premium Service Centres is a strategic step in deepening that connection and raising the bar for customer experience in India. It reflects our long-term commitment to be part of everyday life, to listen, learn, and continue innovating for the people we serve,
Xiaomi's Premium Service Centre houses product experience zone.