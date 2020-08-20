Yes Bank fraud: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 13:19 ist
DIL Executive Chairperson Rakesh Wadhawan. Credit: PTI file photo

 The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who have been accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.

Justice Bharati Dangre granted them bail as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to file its charge sheet against them in the case within the stipulated 60-day period.

The court directed the duo to deposit Rs one lakh each as surety and surrender their passports.

The brothers, however, will remain in jail as they have also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case.

They had sought bail claiming the ED failed to file its charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The brothers were arrested by the ED on May 14 on money laundering charges.

The ED filed its charge sheet on July 15 against the Wadhawans, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha, and their chartered accountant firm Dularesh K Jain and Associate.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings in the case after the CBI registered an FIR on March 7, 2020 in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and the 'quid pro quo' between Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YES Bank

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 