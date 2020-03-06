Yes Bank withdrawal cap at Rs 50,000: Full list of Yes Bank branches, Yes Bank ATMs

Yes Bank on Thursday faced a major shock as the Reserve Bank of India placed it under a moratorium, and imposed a limit of Rs 50,000 on all withdrawals. The order was issued by the Finance Ministry, listing the limitation in effect from March 5 to April 3, irresepctive of the account a person holds. The RBI also superseded the bank's board and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India has been appointed as the administrator.

"The Central Government hereby also directs that during the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra (the said banking company) shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account, by whatever name called," the notification by the government said.

It may be noted that YES Bank has not been able to raise funds to buffer up depleting capital. To add to the woes, the bank has been witnessing a high level of withdrawals from the depositors in recent days, thereby causing a drop in its CASA ratio. Current Account-Saving Account (CASA) is the cheapest form of funds available to the banks.

Full list of Yes Bank ATMs

In light of these developments, here is how you can locate Yes Bank ATMs near you:

1. For full list of Yes Bank ATMs click here

2. Select your state, city and locality

3. Click on Search to get the full list of Yes Bank ATM near you

Full list of Yes Bank branches

In light of these developments, here is how you can locate Yes Bank branches near you:

1. For full list of Yes Bank branches click here

2. Select your state, city and locality

3. Click on Search to get the full list of Yes Bank branches near you