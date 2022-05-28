11-year-old injured in Jakkur flyover accident dies

An 11-year-old boy who had suffered injuries when a speeding car struck a moped on the Jakkur flyover in North Bengaluru last week has succumbed, police said.

Sanjay, from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, was sitting on the pillion of a TVS XL with his uncle Govindappa, 46, when the car hit the two-wheeler around 7.20 am on May 22.

The moped skidded, throwing both Govindappa and Sanjay off the vehicle. While Sanjay fell to the ground, Govindappa was flung off the flyover on to the road below. He died on the spot. Sanjay was taken to a hospital for treatment and died on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Police recently apprehended the car driver, who has been identified as Varun. Police have learnt that Varun, a medical lab technician, was returning from Nandi Hills at the time of the accident.

Govindappa was taking Sanjay to the airport to show him aeroplanes when the tragedy struck.