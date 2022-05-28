11-year-old injured in Jakkur flyover accident dies

An 11-year-old boy who had suffered injuries when a speeding car struck a moped on the Jakkur flyover in North Bengaluru last week has succumbed, police said.
Sanjay, from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, was sitting on the pillion of a TVS XL with his uncle Govindappa, 46, when the car hit the two-wheeler around 7.20 am on May 22.
The moped skidded, throwing both Govindappa and Sanjay off the vehicle. While Sanjay fell to the ground, Govindappa was flung off the flyover on to the road below. He died on the spot. Sanjay was taken to a hospital for treatment and died on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
Police recently apprehended the car driver, who has been identified as Varun. Police have learnt that Varun, a medical lab technician, was returning from Nandi Hills at the time of the accident.
Govindappa was taking Sanjay to the airport to show him aeroplanes when the tragedy struck.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events
Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru
Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?
Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him
After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai
Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts