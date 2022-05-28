11-year-old injured in Jakkur flyover accident dies

11-year-old injured in Jakkur flyover accident dies

His uncle was taking the boy to the airport to show him aeroplanes when the tragedy struck

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 03:39 ist
Vehicles seen in Jakkur area. Credit: DH Photo

An 11-year-old boy who had suffered injuries when a speeding car struck a moped on the Jakkur flyover in North Bengaluru last week has succumbed, police said. 

Sanjay, from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, was sitting on the pillion of a TVS XL with his uncle Govindappa, 46, when the car hit the two-wheeler around 7.20 am on May 22. 

The moped skidded, throwing both Govindappa and Sanjay off the vehicle. While Sanjay fell to the ground, Govindappa was flung off the flyover on to the road below. He died on the spot. Sanjay was taken to a hospital for treatment and died on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. 

Police recently apprehended the car driver, who has been identified as Varun. Police have learnt that Varun, a medical lab technician, was returning from Nandi Hills at the time of the accident.

Govindappa was taking Sanjay to the airport to show him aeroplanes when the tragedy struck. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jakkur
Accident
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 