13-year-old boy succumbs to electrocution burns

A 13-year-old boy severely burnt in electrocution died of those injuries on Wednesday evening.

The victim Chandra aka Chandru, a resident of North Bengaluru’s Vijayanandanagar near Nandini Layout, suffered burns when he accidentally touched a high-tension wire while trying to catch pigeons with his 10-year-old friend Suprith, who died of the burns injuries on Sunday morning.

Nandini Layout police said Chandra died around 7 pm while getting treatment at the Victoria Hospital’s burns ward. His body has been shifted to the morgue for post-mortem on Thursday. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, a senior police official said.

Following Suprith’s death, police registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) since his parents did not register a complaint against Bescom officials.