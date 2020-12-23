24/7 Covid-19 testing facility launched at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

A round-the-clock Covid-19 testing facility has been launched at the Kempegowda International Airport. Located near the arrival area of the terminal, the RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.

There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the terminal. A waiting lounge with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols is part of the facility, a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) statement said. The testing centre is certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

International passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at KIA. “The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo an RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a Covid-19 negative test report at their destination.”

Under the express test method on the globally acclaimed Abbott ID NOW, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take up to six hours. Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area, the statement said.

Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.

The slots for testing can be pre-booked on https://testing-lab.com/covid19-testing-center.

Passengers who test positive will be processed as per the established protocols. BIAL has already established detailed standard operating procedures to manage people who test positive at the airport, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant

authorities.