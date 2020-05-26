378 passengers from high-risk states in institutional quarantine

Nearly 378 passengers who flew into KIA from the red zones — six high-risk states — have been sent to 14-day institutional quarantine on Monday.

Bengaluru Rural district health officer Dr Manjula Devi told DH that the passengers belong to category B (asymptomatic) and have arrived from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. “Another 274 people who came from the green zones were sent to home quarantine,” she said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The swab samples of people sent to institutional quarantine will be taken soon at the hotels they are staying in, while those at home quarantine will have Aarogya Setu on their phones. “If they respond ‘yes’ to question concerning COVID-19 symptoms, they will be directed to the nearest hospital,” she said.