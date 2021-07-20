700 students from Bengaluru's GITAM university get job offers

700 students from GITAM university get job offers

  • Jul 20 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 05:25 ist
As many as 700 students from GITAM (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, have secured job offers during the campus placement for the 2020-21 academic year. 

The highest pay package stands at Rs 18 lakh per annum, a record for the private university. More than 300 students have received multiple offers, the university said in a news release. 

To celebrate the achievement, the university held the Achievers' Day 2021 on Saturday where industry leaders, including Doddaballapur Industries' Association president T S Gulati, TCS Academic Relationship Manager Sreenivasa Ramajujam Kanduri, Wipro campus hiring manager Krishna Kumar and Prof Samasiva Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, were present. 

