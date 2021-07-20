700 students from Bengaluru's GITAM university get job offers

As many as 700 students from GITAM (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, have secured job offers during the campus placement for the 2020-21 academic year.

The highest pay package stands at Rs 18 lakh per annum, a record for the private university. More than 300 students have received multiple offers, the university said in a news release.

To celebrate the achievement, the university held the Achievers' Day 2021 on Saturday where industry leaders, including Doddaballapur Industries' Association president T S Gulati, TCS Academic Relationship Manager Sreenivasa Ramajujam Kanduri, Wipro campus hiring manager Krishna Kumar and Prof Samasiva Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, were present.