77.5% health workers at MS Ramaiah willing to take Covid-19 vaccine

A sample survey among 570 health workers taken at MS Ramaiah Hospital has revealed that 442 of them (77.54%) are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, while 120 (21.05%) had various reasons to reject it, the major one being fear of side effects.

Thirty of those who expressed unwillingness to take the vaccine shots were doctors, besides four clerical/administrative staff, three paramedical staff, 80 staff nurses, two supervisors and one administrator.

Among the respondents unwilling to take the vaccine, 66 (55%) were scared of the side effects, 29 (24%) did not want to take the vaccine because they were still in trial, nine (7%) of them felt the vaccines are not beneficial because of unknown effectiveness, six (5%) of them rejected it because of unknown duration of the immunity, five (4%) of them were plain anxious, three (3%) thought they do not need it because they do not work in high-risk areas, and two (2%) had hesitation like it is for any vaccination.

Dr Naresh Shetty, President, MS Ramaiah Hospital, said: "These findings may change as more information comes in about vaccine efficacy and safety.”

“Moreover, a more representative sample may help minimise bias and understand the obstacles to greater vaccine uptake. Action needs to be taken to include targeting subgroups with low acceptance rates, especially those who are already disadvantaged,” he added.

A majority of the respondents that make up to 309 (79.43%) were from the nursing fraternity, while 89 were doctors. About 434 respondents said they would be confident working in high-risk areas post-vaccination.

Acceptance for vaccination is high among the healthcare fraternity.

Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, which hosts over 3,000 healthcare workers in the campus, took the initiative to evaluate possible acceptance rates for the Covid vaccines among doctors, nurses, scientists/researchers, administration staff, supervisors and administrators of the hospitals using an online survey platform.