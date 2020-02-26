AAP expands in Bengaluru, aims to sweep BBMP

Buoyed by the resounding success in the Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now ready to wield its "broom" to sweep the polls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Unlike 2015, the Karnataka unit of the party has gone all out to reach out to the masses across Bengaluru, setting up base in 50-plus wards of the BBMP in the last one-and-a-half-years.

Detailing the preparations of the party, Prithvi Reddy, State Convenor, AAP Karnataka, said the party would reveal the secret behind the Kejriwal model that has done wonders in Delhi.

"Five years ago, everybody looked down upon us with suspicion. But today, we have demonstrated that change can be brought in five years. The secret behind this magic is nothing but the coming together of common people with no political background. The same will be executed in Bengaluru,” he said.

Shantala Damle, State Co-convenor and BBMP election campaign in-charge, said: "We have already covered 108 km of padayatra in five days. The padayatra will reach every ward. Bengaluru will also witness a political revolution this time centred on 'kayaka' propounded by Basavanna way back in the 12th century and the same concept of ‘political work’ will be assured to the people.”

Replicating the Delhi model of providing basic amenities free of charge, the party office bearers have had discussions with their Delhi counterparts. The AAP Karnataka will focus its campaign on civic issues besides raising the issue of job losses to the youth, developing entrepreneurship among youth.

"The geography may have been different between Delhi and Bengaluru. But the issues — electricity, water, infrastructure, health and education — have been the same. Even though the electoral battle in Bengaluru is largely fought on caste lines, we will focus on issues,” she explained.

Mohan Dasari, president, AAP Bengaluru, said: "In 2015, we had only two-three months for preparation. But this time we have been preparing for over 1.5 years.”

Launching a 60-day challenge as part of the ongoing 'Nation Building Campaign', the party aims to get more supporters by way of getting missed calls on 7412042042.