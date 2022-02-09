After HC rap, BBMP wants to fill all potholes before next hearing

The BBMP will have zero tolerance towards officials complacent about pothole-filling, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

The declaration from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief comes a day after the civic body was pulled up by the High Court of Karnataka for not deploying necessary technology to fill potholes in the city.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Gupta said all officials had been informed of their responsibilities. “We have clearly communicated the responsibilities of all the officials. The high court has made some observations and we will make sure we comply with the court’s directives,” he said.

An official privy to the meeting said that executive engineers had been asked to ensure that the area under their jurisdiction was pothole-free. “They have been asked to ensure that all the potholes are filled within the next high court hearing and warned that they will be responsible for any mishaps,” the official said.

Besides, the executive engineers have also been asked to take immediate action against those resorting to illegal road-cutting. “The EEs have to file an FIR with the police when such incidents come to light. If they fail to initiate action, they will be held responsible,” the official said.

Sources said officials had also been asked to avoid granting road-cutting permissions. “Senior officials noted that many of the problems were due to road-cuttings taken up by a number of agencies. Hence, the engineers have been advised to avoid approving road-cutting permissions till all the existing potholes are filled,” a BBMP official said.

