Amulya Leona withdraws bail petition from Karnataka High Court

  • May 26 2020, 00:33 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 02:41 ist
Amulya Leona, the woman remanded in judicial custody on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has withdrawn her petition seeking bail from the High Court Karnataka.

The petition came up for hearing before a single-judge bench of K Natarajan on Monday. Advocate for the petitioner requested the court to permit withdrawal of the petition.

The bench stated that the petitioner was free to approach the high court if she fails to get justice in the Sessions Court.

