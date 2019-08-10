ASI injured after attack by cattle smugglers

A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) escaped with minor injuries when a group of men, illegally transporting cattle, attacked him during a routine vehicle check near BEL bus stop in Jalahalli on Friday.

The injured Govindaraju and his colleagues managed to chase the vehicle and nab two of the accused. They also seized three animals illegally being transported to a slaughterhouse in KG Halli.

In his complaint, Govindaraju stated that he was deputed to monitor the illegal transportation of cattle and stopped a truck moving along the Jalahalli road in the early hours of Friday.

As soon as Govindaraju reached the vehicle, one of the accused pushed him to the ground and asked the driver to escape. However, another police team soon chased the vehicle and nabbed the duo. The accused who pushed the ASI was later identified as Khalandar Khan.

Govindaraju sustained minor injuries and was administered first aid at hospital.

The Jalahalli police have booked the driver Sirajuddin and his associate Hanumanthaiah.