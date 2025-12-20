Menu
Gorakhpur: Angry over husband's betrayal, woman refuses to accept her child after delivery

After much counselling, the woman agreed to keep the baby and said she would raise him on her own and not give him his father's name.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 13:54 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 13:54 IST
